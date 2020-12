A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 3:10 p.m., the teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of North Washtenaw Avenue when an unknown person pulled out a handgun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the lower back and transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives are investigating.