15-year-old charged with beating his mother to death in McKinney

article

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murdering his mother in their McKinney home early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called out to the 700 block of Donelson Dr., just before 1 a.m., by the boy’s father.

Stacy Ellen Barney, 49, was found dead inside the home, and police said surveillance video showed her son beating her to death.

The 15-year-old was found nearby during a search by police.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.