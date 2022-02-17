15-year-old charged with shooting Dollar General employee in Waukegan: Police

Police in Waukegan arrested a teen accused of shooting a Dollar General employee earlier this month.

Police said a 15-year-old Waukegan boy was suspected of shoplifting at the store around 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the 2600 block of Grand Avenue.

The 15-year-old was leaving the store when he fired at least one shot, striking the employee in face, police said. The employee was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested the teen, who is in the custody of the Depke Juvenile Complex Center in Vernon Hills.

He has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery, police said.

Court dates are pending.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.