15-year-old girl missing from West Rogers Park
article
WEST ROGERS PARK - Police are searching for 15-year-old Kiera Reed who was last seen Sunday.
Kiera is missing from the 2400 block of West Greenleaf in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood.
She is said to be 5-feet 7-inches tall, with black hair, weighing in around 100 pounds. Kiera was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and black skinny jeans, police said.
If anyone has any information they are asked to call officials at 312-744-8266 or 911.