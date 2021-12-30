15-year-old girl missing from West Rogers Park

article

Police are searching for 15-year-old Kiera Reed who was last seen Sunday.

Kiera is missing from the 2400 block of West Greenleaf in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood.

She is said to be 5-feet 7-inches tall, with black hair, weighing in around 100 pounds. Kiera was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and black skinny jeans, police said.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call officials at 312-744-8266 or 911.