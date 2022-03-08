15-year-old girl reported missing from O'Hare Airport

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing a week ago from O'Hare Airport.

Nikita Davis was last seen around 2 p.m. on March 1 at O'Hare Airport, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Davis, who also goes by Laylana Stella and Nakita, is described as 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She is known to frequent the CTA Red and Blue lines.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.