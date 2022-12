A 15-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in South Deering Thursday morning.

Chicago police say the boy was walking outside around 7:11 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Luella when a sedan stopped near him and someone started shooting in his direction.

The victim was grazed by a bullet on his left shoulder and refused EMS.

The offender got away. Area Two detectives are investigating.