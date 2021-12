A 15-year-old boy was shot at a gas station in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday.

According to police, the boy was shot once in the upper back and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The boy was unable to talk due to the severity of his injury, police said.

No one is in custody at this time, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 NEWSLETTER