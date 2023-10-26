$150K reward offered in armed robbery of USPS letter carrier in Cook County

The United States Postal Service is offering a reward up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two people responsible for robbing a letter carrier at gunpoint this week in south suburban Harvey.

The suspects were traveling in two vehicles when the robbery happened Monday just before 5 p.m. in the 14800 block of South Lexington Avenue, according to a statement from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

One suspect, a Black man around 30 to 35 years old, wore a brown hooded sweatshirt with matching brown sweatpants, the statement said. He fled in a silver Chevrolet Impala after the robbery.

Officials said the Chevrolet was traveling with a dark blue Hyundai Elantra that had extensive damage to its rear end. The vehicle was driven by a female subject and also had a young child standing in the rear seat.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

The Postal Inspection Service said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, and encouraged people not to approach them.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects was asked to call investigators at (877) 876-2455 and say "law enforcement."