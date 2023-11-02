$150K reward offered in 2 armed robberies of USPS letter carriers on Chicago's West Side

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward to locate a suspect that robbed a mail carrier on Nov. 26, 2022 with a 2018 Jeep Compass as the getaway car. (United States Postal Inspection Service)

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is searching for suspects in connection to two mail carrier robberies reported on Chicago's West Side last year.

Investigators are offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects that robbed US Postal Service workers at gunpoint.

The first incident happened on Sept. 15, 2022, at approximately 12:15 p.m., on the 5300 block of West Washington Avenue.

Officials say the suspect was 20-25 years old, about 6-foot-1 and he wore a red hooded sweatshirt with a ski mask. He fled the scene in an early-2000s Audi sedan.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

On Nov. 26, 2022, another mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in the 1300 block of West Van Buren Avenue at about 11:37 a.m.

Investigators say the suspect in this case fled the scene in a 2018 gray Jeep Compass with Indiana license number 69304B.

The suspect was described as a man in his early 20s. He was about 5-foot-7, slim build, and wore a black ski mask with a dark hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.