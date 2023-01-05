$150K winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Indiana

A $150,000 winning ticket was sold at a northwest Indiana gas station for Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

That ticket, sold at Speedway #6688 located at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 3 in Saturday night's $246 million drawing, according to a statement from the Indiana Lottery.

The winning Powerball number from Saturday night’s drawing were: 18 – 37 – 44 – 50 – 64, with a Powerball of 11.

The winner is urged to keep their ticket in a safe place until and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The gas station will receive a $1,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Jan. 4, is an estimated $291 million.