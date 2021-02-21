Expand / Collapse search

1,585 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois

Coronavirus in Chicago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois health officials Sunday reported 1,585 new cases of COVID-19, along with 35 additional deaths.

The latest cases were reported among 75,269 specimens tested over the last 24 hours, the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a statement. The positivity rate for the state dropped slightly to 2.7%.

Ten of the latest deaths were reported in Cook County, officials said.

So far, a total of 1,174,409 cases of COVID-19 and 20,269 deaths have been reported in Illinois, officials said.

A total of 2,151,952 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, health officials said.

As of Saturday night, 1,468 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 356 were in the ICU and 170 were on ventilators, health officials said.