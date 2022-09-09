$15M donation to University of Illinois' College of Veterinary Medicine set to transform oncology program

A $15 million donation, plus a matching gift, given to the University of Illinois' College of Veterinary Medicine is set to transform its veterinary oncology program.

The donors are Jacksonville Jaguars' owner Shahid Khan and his family.

Khan, his wife Ann, and his two children all graduated from U of I.

Both of the family's dogs were treated for cancer at the U of I's teaching hospital.