16 puppies arrive in Chicago after being rescued from Hurricane Helene

Sixteen puppies arrived in Chicago this week after being rescued in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

PAWS Chicago volunteers returned from Asheville, North Carolina, on Monday with their second transport of dogs from areas affected by the storm. The puppies were taken to the PAWS Chicago Nan & Wayne Kocourek Medical Center in Little Village, where they’ll receive care and medical attention.

"Our advanced medical hospital enables us to take action when animals are in need, especially during natural disasters like Hurricane Helene," said Paula Fasseas, Founder and Executive Chair of PAWS Chicago. "This is our second deployment for Helene relief, providing support for shelters overwhelmed by the devastation. By stepping in and transporting animals out of the hardest-hit areas, we’re not only helping the shelters, but also ensuring that these vulnerable pets have a chance to find safe, loving homes."

Once the puppies are medically cleared, they’ll be available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center.

For information on how you can help, click here.