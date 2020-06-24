16 shot, 1 fatally Tuesday in Chicago

article

Sixteen people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot in Washington Park on the South Side, police said.

She was on the street about 4:40 p.m. in the 300 block of East 56th Street when someone approached her and shot her in the back, Chicago police said.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the woman as being Shanayah Brown. She lived in Washington Park.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

In non-fatal shootings, four people were shot in Burnside on the South Side.

Advertisement

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Ellis Avenue, according to police and fire officials.

They were outside a home when someone in a silver-colored vehicle unleashed gunfire, police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, leg and foot, police said. A 33-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder, back and leg, while a second woman, 60, was struck in the back.

The trio was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the man and the older woman were listed in good condition and the younger woman was in serious condition, officials said.

A 60-year-old man was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said.

A 23-year-old man was critically wounded and another man was grazed by a stray bullet in a shooting in McKinley Park on the South Side.

About 11 p.m. the 23-year-old was walking in the 3600 block of South Wood Street, when a white vehicle approached him and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was struck multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A second man, 49, was also in the area and was grazed by a bullet on his right leg, police said. He refused to cooperate with police and left the scene.

A woman was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The woman, 31, was outside about 9:55 p.m. in the 300 block of West 118th Street when she saw three males, heard gunshots and felt one strike her lower leg, police said.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

About 10 minutes prior, a 43-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in Washington Park on the South Side.

About 9:45 p.m. he was driving east on 55th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached in the 5500 block of South Wabash Avenue and fired shots, police said.

He was able to wave down police for help, police said. The man was grazed by a bullet on his left hand and refused medical attention.

Just before then, a 23-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in South Shore making him the third person shot within 30 minutes on the South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 9:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Essex Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. He was uncooperative with investigators.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

A 31-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in South Chicago and a 62-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Brighton Park at the same time.

The 31-year-old was shot in the arm about 8:10 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Muskegon Avenue, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The 62-year-old was in a garage about 8:09 p.m. in the 4200 block of South California Avenue when two male suspects approached him and started fighting with him, police said. During the altercation, one of the males pulled out a gun and shot the man in the leg.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

A man was wounded in a shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 27-year-old was on the sidewalk about 5:50 p.m. in the 100 block of East 119th Street when someone opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the thigh and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

Three other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Forty-one people were shot, six of them fatally, Monday in Chicago.