16 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago since Friday; including 1 killed, 9 wounded in Chatham attack

At least 16 people were shot, two fatally, in shootings across Chicago since Friday night, including one person killed and nine wounded in a single attack in Chatham.

Just after 2 a.m, two males approached a group standing on the sidewalk in the 7500 block of South Prairie Avenue and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old woman was struck in the leg and abdomen and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified her.

Nine more victims, ranging in age from 23 to 49 years old were transported to area hospitals all in fair or good condition, according to police.

There is no one in custody.

A 20-year-old woman was killed in a shooting Friday night in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

She was in a vehicle with her boyfriend about 8:50 p.m. when a gunman approached them while yelling gang slogans in the 4700 block of South Rockwell Street, police said.

The woman was sitting in the passenger seat when she was struck in the neck and hand, police said.

After the shooting, her boyfriend drove off and pulled over at a Shell gas station, 4658 S California Ave., where Chicago Fire Department paramedics arrived. The woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and later pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

In the weekend’s first reported shooting, two men were wounded in an attack in South Shore.

They were on the sidewalk about 6:50 p.m. Friday when someone fired shots in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue, police said.

The 33-year-old was struck in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. The other, 29, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

At least three are people have been hurt in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend nearly 60 people were shot in Chicago.