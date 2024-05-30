16-year-old boy arrested after allegedly robbing man in Humboldt Park

A 16-year-old boy is accused of robbing a man in Humboldt Park this week.

The teen was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, the teen, who was armed with a weapon, allegedly took property from a 43-year-old man in the 3300 block of West Division Street. Police said other offenders were also involved in the robbery.

The teen was arrested 15 minutes after the robbery occurred.

No additional information was made available.