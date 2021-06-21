16-year-old boy arrested for South Lawndale carjacking

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a man in the South Lawndale neighborhood on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

Police say the juvenile was identified as the offender who took a vehicle by force from a 57-year-old man in the 3100 block of South Hamlin Avenue.

Responding officers saw the boy sitting inside the vehicle in the same block he allegedly took the vehicle only minutes earlier.

The boy was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of vehicular carjacking.

No further details were immediately available.