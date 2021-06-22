16-year-old boy charged with carjacking woman in Portage Park

A teenage boy was charged with carjacking a woman in the Portage Park area.

Officers said they saw the boy getting out of a car that had been carjacked on West Byron Street near Laramie.

The 16-year-old boy took the vehicle by force from a 31-year-old woman, police said.

He was arrested on Monday at about 2:20 p.m. on West Erie Street near Noble in Noble Square.

The boy was expected to appear in juvenile court Tuesday on one count of aggravated carjacking.