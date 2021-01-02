16-year-old boy critically wounded in Englewood shooting

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 12:55 a.m., the boy was shot in the chest in the back of a building in the 6800 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said.

He was found unconscious and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate the shooting.

