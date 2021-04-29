16-year-old boy, man charged with carjacking in Aurora that left woman paralyzed

article

A 16-year-old boy and a man are facing charges in connection with a January carjacking at an Aurora Wendy's restaurant that left a woman paralyzed.

Kimberly Weibring was eating in her car in the parking lot of the restaurant in the 1200 block of North Orchard Road at about 4 p.m. on January 16 when at least two people pulled up in a Ford Escape, Aurora Police said.

The suspects pulled Weibring out of her red 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe, shot her in the back and drove off in her car, police said.

Responding officers found Weibring on the ground. She is now paralyzed and may be in a wheelchair for the remainder of her life, according to police.

"That woman, 47-year-old Kimberly Weibring, is now permanently paralyzed from the waist down," Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said. "Let’s pause there for a moment to reflect upon this woman – who was minding her own business inside her car. She represents all of us who move through the world each day without harming anyone. Who, in a moment’s notice, become a victim of a violent crime at the hands of heartless evil-doers."

The woman’s stolen Hyundai was recovered on January 20 in Harvey, police said. Detectives found bullet holes both inside and outside the vehicle.

Officers also located the suspect’s 2011 Ford Escape in the parking lot, police said, and learned the car had been stolen in another carjacking in Dekalb County less than an hour earlier.

Acting on a tip, Aurora Police detectives identified at least three suspects involved in the carjacking.

Police arrested Edward James McGee, 26, and the teenage boy this week. Both are charged with felony aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed violence, and two counts possession of a stolen vehicle.

The boy is also charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, officials said.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office is seeking to have the boy's charges upgraded to adult charges as he was 15 at the time of the carjacking. His name has not been released because he is currently charged as a juvenile.

A third suspect was shot and killed during a vehicular hijacking in Lansing, according to police. Detectives are also working to identify and charge a fourth suspect involved in the incident.