A 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon in Washington Heights on the South Side.

About 3:20 p.m., he was on the sidewalk in the 10500 block of South Sangamon Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the left thigh and brought to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

