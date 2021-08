A 16-year-old boy was shot in the stomach in Englewood Tuesday evening.

The teen was walking down the street in the 7000 block of South Union Avenue at about 4:31 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was transported to the hospital in good condition.

No offender is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.