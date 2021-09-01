16-year-old carjacks man on Chicago's South Side, forces him to use credit card at multiple locations: police

A 16-year-old boy has been charged after carjacking a man on Chicago's South Side and then driving him around to different locations to use his credit card earlier this year.

The boy faces one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of kidnapping and one felony count of robbery.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, arranged a sale for an item with the suspect using an app.

On Feb. 15, the suspect allegedly took the victim's car by force in the 3500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, and then drove him around to different locations to use his credit card.

The juvenile was arrested Tuesday, placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No further information was provided by police.