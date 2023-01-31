16-year-old charged in shooting, robbery of man in South Shore

A teen is facing charges in connection with the shooting and robbery of a man Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 16-year-old is accused of being one of the suspects who robbed a 28-year-old around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue and then shot him in the hand, according to police.

The victim fled and drove to his residence where he called 911, police said. He was transported to South Shore Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, according to officials.

The boy was arrested Monday in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard.

He was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery.