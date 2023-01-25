Man, 28, shot during attempted robbery in South Shore

A man was shot during an attempted robbery early Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 28-year-old was approached by two gunmen around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue who demanded his belongings, according to police.

One of the gunman open fired and struck the victim in his hand, police said.

The victim fled and drove to his residence where he called 911, police said. He was transported to South Shore Hospital where he was listed in good condition, according to officials.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.