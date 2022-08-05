16-year-old charged with fatally shooting woman who was picking up child from babysitter in Morris
MORRIS, Ill. - A 16-year-old is now charged with shooting and killing a woman in Morris.
The victim is 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.
Prosecutors say Lambert was at the scene to pick up a child from the babysitter.
Police say the suspect does have a criminal history, and officers were eventually able to track him down in Joliet.
Authorities say it appears that there was no relationship between Lambert and the suspect.