16-year-old charged with fatally shooting woman who was picking up child from babysitter in Morris

A 16-year-old is now charged with shooting and killing a woman in Morris.

The victim is 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.

Prosecutors say Lambert was at the scene to pick up a child from the babysitter.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police say the suspect does have a criminal history, and officers were eventually able to track him down in Joliet.

Authorities say it appears that there was no relationship between Lambert and the suspect.