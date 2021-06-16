16-year-old girl beaten, robbed by group at Red Line station

A 16-year-old girl was chased, beaten and robbed by a group of people Tuesday at the Chicago Red Line stop on the Near North Side.

The teen was walking with friends about 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of North State Street when they were approached by a group of 10 to 12 males and females who blocked their path, Chicago police said.

The group got angry when the 16-year-old pushed her way through, police said. They chased her down to the CTA platform where they beat her, causing her to fall to the ground.

One of the attackers stole the girl’s cellphone and the group fled the station, police said. No arrests have been made.

The station has seen at least one similar incident in recent years. In December 2018, three people were attacked by a group of about 50 teenagers on the platform.

The group approached a 26-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and her 28-year-old boyfriend and started punching them, officials said. The 28-year-old said at at the time that he suffered a fractured eye socket in the attack.