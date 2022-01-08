16-year-old girl missing from Logan Square

article

A 16-year-old girl has been missing from her Logan Square home since Dec. 30, according to Chicago police.

Breyana Cansino was last seen at her home in the 2700 block of North Kedzie.

Nicknamed Bre, the 16-year-old has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs about 130 pounds and is 4 feet 10 inches tall, police said.

Anyone who may have information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.