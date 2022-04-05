16-year-old girl reported missing from South Deering

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from the South Deering neighborhood.

Rosario Perez, 16, was last seen Sunday evening in the 10200 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Perez is 5-foot-6, 230 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light gray hoodie and carrying a black backpack. Perez also has a birthmark on her right hand.

She might have been sighted in the area of Whiting, Indiana.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8274.