16-year-old girl sexually assaulted on Beach Park bike path

Authorities in Lake County are searching for a male who allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl walking on a bike path in north suburban Beach Park.

Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the assault on the Robert McClory Bike Path near Yorkhouse Road about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

A Black male, possibly in his 20's, appeared from behind a tree line and approached the girl as she was walking on the path, the sheriff's office said.

Police said the male allegedly grabbed the girl by the neck, forced her to the ground and removed her clothing before sexually assaulting her.

A nearby resident heard the girl screaming and told her to run to them for assistance, according to the sheriff's office. The male then fled on foot and the girl was able to run to the resident where they called police.

The girl was transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries sustained during the assault.

The sheriff's office said the male was about 5'11" with a thin build and had numerous metal barrettes in his hair.

Authorities used a canine to track the suspect to an area where he is believed to have fled in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at 847-377-4000.