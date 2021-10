A 16-year-old girl was fatally shot Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Kierra Moore was standing with a group of people about 11:29 p.m. in the 3100 block West Polk Street when someone inside a black sedan opened fire, police said.

Moore suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she died, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

