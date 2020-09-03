16-year-old girl wounded in Avalon Park shooting

A 16-year-old was in good condition after being shot in her leg Thursday afternoon in Avalon Park on the South Side.

Paramedics responded to the shooting about 3:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Dante Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Police said the girl was involved in an altercation with a male who pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking her in the hip.

The girl was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, he said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.