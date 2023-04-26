16-year-old robbed woman on CTA Blue Line platform in Wicker Park: police

A 16-year-old boy is accused of robbing a woman of her possessions on a CTA Blue Line platform last month.

The juvenile faces one felony count of robbery.

According to Chicago police, the teen was one of the offenders who took personal possessions from a 26-year-old woman at the CTA Division Blue Line platform on March 13.

The offender was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.