16-year-old robbed woman on CTA Blue Line platform in Wicker Park: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy is accused of robbing a woman of her possessions on a CTA Blue Line platform last month.
The juvenile faces one felony count of robbery.
According to Chicago police, the teen was one of the offenders who took personal possessions from a 26-year-old woman at the CTA Division Blue Line platform on March 13.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
The offender was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.
No additional information was made available.