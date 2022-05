A 16-year-old boy was shot while sitting on a porch Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The teen was on the porch around 11:10 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Justine Street when he heard shots and was hit in the hand with gunfire, police said.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.