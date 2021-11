A 16-year-old boy was shot while buying drugs in Humboldt Park Saturday afternoon.

The teen boy walked into a residence to buy drugs about 6 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Beach Avenue when two males pulled out a gun and shot him, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the leg and drove himself to Swedish Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

