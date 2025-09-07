16-year-old and woman shot on Chicago’s South Side; boy in critical condition

The Brief A 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman were shot around 10 a.m. Sunday on South Cregier Avenue. Multiple suspects in a vehicle opened fire before fleeing the scene, police said. The boy is in critical condition, while the woman is listed in fair condition at the University of Chicago Hospital.



Two people were shot, one critically, in the South Shore neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning, according to police.

What we know:

A 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman were outside in the 6700 block of South Cregier Avenue around 10 a.m. when a vehicle approached them, according to a preliminary report from Chicago police.

Multiple people inside the vehicle pulled out guns and opened fire on the pair, striking both. The suspects then fled the area.

The boy was shot three times in the body, and the woman was shot twice in the right leg, police said. Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital. The boy was reported to be in critical condition, while the woman was listed in fair condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided a description of the suspects or the vehicle involved in the shooting.

What's next:

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.