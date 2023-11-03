160 Driving Academy teams up with Salvation Army for food drive across the nation

The Salvation Army needs your help.

They are partnering with one of the largest truck driving schools in the country, 160 Driving Academy, to help you help them.

The academy has locations all over the country, including here in Chicago, and is asking you to drop non-perishable food items off to them as soon as you can.

This is the first time 160 Academy is helping the Salvation Army deliver much-needed food to families.

They are accepting donations now through Nov. 17.

To find a location, go to 160drivingacademy.com.

All of them except for five locations are accepting donations.