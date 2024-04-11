17 arrests linked to violence on Chicago area expressways so far this year: ISP

Illinois State Police (ISP) made 17 arrests in the first quarter of 2024 alone after conducting detailed investigations into expressway violence in the Chicago area.

Charges in these arrests range from vehicular hijacking to murder.

"While we’ve already made arrests in Chicago area expressway shootings that happened during the first three months of 2024, we’ve also made arrests for shootings that occurred in 2023 and 2022, as well as arrests for other violent crimes on Chicago area expressways," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "Although time passes, sometimes months and even years, ISP never stops investigating for as long as we have new evidence and leads in the case."

Charges filed during the first quarter of 2024 include two counts of murder, eight counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (Motor Vehicle), and one count of Vehicular Hijacking.

These charges result from work by several ISP Divisions, including special agents, Troop 3 patrol officers, Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement officers, Crime Scene Investigators and forensic staff.

Below are the arrests made for Chicago Area Expressway Shootings from January to March 2024: