17 members of Congress sign letter to Pence asking him to invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump

Seventeen members of Congress signed a letter to Vice President Mike Pence urging him to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from office in the wake of protests in Washington by Trump’s supporters that devolved into a violent riot inside the U.S. Capitol.

President Donald Trump speaks at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Rep. David Cicilline, congressman for Rhode Island’s 1st District, as well as California Rep. Ted Lieu, announced on Twitter that they will be asking Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would temporarily transfer power to Pence until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office on Jan. 20.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., speaks during the House Democrats news conference in the Capitol to unveil their debt-free college plan on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

The letter cited the president’s role in encouraging the pro-Trump riot that transpired at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The signatories of the letter called into question the president’s mental state and his inability to accept the results of the 2020 election.

"President Trump’s willingness to incite violence and social unrest to overturn the election results by force clearly meet this standard," the letter stated, referring to the 25th Amendment, section 4. "So too are his recent tweets, which Twitter has since deleted, saying the election was ‘stolen’ and that today’s riots ‘are the things and events that happen.’"

"For the sake of democracy, we emphatically urge you to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing President Trump from power. President Trump has shown time and again that he is unwilling to protect our Democracy and carry out the duties of the office," the letter concluded.