Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old boy accused of shooting into group of people, killing 2 and wounding 2 in South Shore

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Victims of Chicago crime head to Springfield to rally at state capitol

Chicago crime victims are traveling to Springfield Wednesday to demand more public safety outside of the state capitol.

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is accused of opening fire on a group of people, killing two of them, in the South Shore neighborhood earlier this month.

The juvenile is charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder and three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

On March 21, police say the suspect opened fire on a group of people who were on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of East 79th Street.

A 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old man died from their gunshot wounds.

Two 31-year-old men were shot and wounded, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

A 20-year-old man was shot at, but not struck.

The juvenile was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly. 