17-year-old boy accused of shooting into group of people, killing 2 and wounding 2 in South Shore

A 17-year-old boy is accused of opening fire on a group of people, killing two of them, in the South Shore neighborhood earlier this month.

The juvenile is charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder and three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

On March 21, police say the suspect opened fire on a group of people who were on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of East 79th Street.

A 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old man died from their gunshot wounds.

Two 31-year-old men were shot and wounded, police said.

A 20-year-old man was shot at, but not struck.

The juvenile was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.