17-year-old boy carjacked delivery driver on Chicago's South Side: police

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a delivery driver on Chicago's South Side in September.

The juvenile faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Chicago police said the teen was identified as the suspect who took a vehicle by force from a 38-year-old delivery driver in the 4000 block of South Wabash on Sept. 9.

The suspect was placed into custody Thursday and charged accordingly.