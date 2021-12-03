17-year-old boy carjacked delivery driver on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a delivery driver on Chicago's South Side in September.
The juvenile faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.
Chicago police said the teen was identified as the suspect who took a vehicle by force from a 38-year-old delivery driver in the 4000 block of South Wabash on Sept. 9.
The suspect was placed into custody Thursday and charged accordingly.