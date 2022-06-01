17-year-old boy charged with robbing, beating CTA worker

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with robbing and beating a CTA employee on public transportation in Bronzeville on the South Side last month.

The teen was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the suspect who robbed and beat the 25-year-old transit worker in the 100 block of West 35th Street on May 18, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken into custody by the Chicago Police Mass Transit Tactical Team and charged with felony counts of robbery and aggravated battery of a transit employee, police said.

He was due in juvenile court Wednesday.

No other information was immediately available.