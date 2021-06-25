17-year-old boy charged with carjacking rideshare driver in Beverly

A teenage boy was charged with carjacking a 64-year-old rideshare driver in the Beverly neighborhood on the South Side.

The 17-year-old boy was identified as one of the offenders who carjacked the driver on June 6 in the 10200 block of South Oakley, Chicago police said.

He was arrested on Thursday in the 500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive in Waukegan, police said.

The boy was charged with one felony count of carjacking with a firearm.

He is expected to appear in juvenile court later Friday.