17-year-old boy dies after falling from fence in Round Lake Beach, suffering blunt force injuries

A teen boy died Thursday morning after falling from a fence in his backyard in Round Lake Beach.

At about 12:30 a.m., the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District and Round Lake Beach Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Evergreen Lane for an injured person who was bleeding, officials said.

Upon arrival, paramedics found a 17-year-old boy who was unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, the teen appeared to be climbing the fence in the backyard of his home when he fell.

Residents and homeowners of the home heard a loud crash, investigated the incident and then called 911.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the teen as Alexis Rodriguez.

An autopsy was conducted, and preliminary results indicate that the teen suffered blunt force injuries to his neck.

The incident remains under investigation.