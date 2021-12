A 17-year-old boy took himself to Rush Hospital with one gunshot wound to the knee early Sunday.

According to police, the boy took himself to the emergency room from West Lawn just after 12:30 a.m.

The boy was listed in good condition, but was uncooperative with details, police said.

No one is in custody at this time, and Area One detectives are investigating.