17-year-old charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Albany Park

A teenager was charged with murder in the fatal drive-by shooting of a man last May in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood.

The 17-year-old is accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Michael Conrad who was sitting in a car around 7:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue, police said.

Conrad was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A 33-year-old woman was also in the car during the shooting but was not injured, police said.

The teenager was arrested Monday in Irving Park neighborhood and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said.

He is due in bond court Tuesday.