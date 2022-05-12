Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old charged with carjacking 4 victims in the last month

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
West Lawn
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection to four carjackings that occurred over the last month.

The juvenile faces four felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. 

On Wednesday, the teen allegedly carjacked a 27-year-old woman in the 5900 block of South Springfield. He was arrested about 12 hours later.

He was also charged in connection to the following aggravated carjackings:

  • April 18 –  6500 block of S. St Louis, 17-year-old male victim  
  • May 3 – 4500 block of S. Whipple, 33-year-old male victim  
  • May 9 –  4500 block of S. Richmond, 39-year-old male victim  

The offender was placed into custody, at which time a weapon and narcotics were recovered, police said.

No additional information was made available.