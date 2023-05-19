17-year-old found in between 2 houses in Fuller Park with fatal gunshot wound to the head: police
CHICAGO - A teen boy was found in between two houses in Fuller Park Thursday night with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
At about 7:02 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was discovered in the 300 block of West 51st Street in between two houses with a fatal gunshot wound to the head, police said.
Police have classified this shooting as a homicide.
No offenders are in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.