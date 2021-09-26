17-year-old girl fatally shot while sitting in parked car in West Elsdon

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in West Elsdon.

The shooting occurred in the 5400 block of South Avers.

Just before 8:30 p.m., the girl was sitting in the parked vehicle when an unidentified male offender shot her before fleeing on foot.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The victim was shot in the torso and transported to the hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.