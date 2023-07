A teen girl was shot twice in the arm on Chicago's West Side early Saturday.

At about 2:45 a.m., a 17-year-old girl was in the 10-100 block of South Spaulding when she was shot by someone who was traveling in a vehicle.

She was shot twice in the arm and self-transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.